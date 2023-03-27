Off the Clock: Joseph Oddo

The Imperial and Jack Rose’s Joseph Oddo visits these places when not directing beverage programs.

If you’re looking for the largest whiskey collection in the Western Hemisphere, you go to Jack Rose Dining Saloon. If you’re looking for a beautiful and bright, Michelin Guide-approved, Adams Morgan fine-dining destination, you go a few doors down to The Imperial. But where do you go before and after your shift if you’re the beverage director for Jack Rose and The Imperial? We asked Joseph Oddo where he prefers to eat and drink when he’s not on the 2000 block of 18th Street Northwest.

Before a Shift

I’m a huge advocate for tacos. Taqueria Al Lado consistently delivers fast and quality tacos. They have a ton of options for protein, like their suadero (to die for) or the al pastor. Their veggie barbacoa is also fire. If I’m taking a different route to work, I’ll stop by So’s Your Mom, a cash-only deli off Columbia Road. Their bagel sandos are where it’s at, but they have plenty of fun options.

After a Shift

I don’t usually have much time after a shift, but when I do, I always stop at Exiles Bar. They have cold High Life, awesome bartenders and it’s a Liverpool bar. How does it get better than that?

The Rare Night Off

I do like to go out and treat myself to a good dinner. One of my OG go-to spots in D.C. is The Dabney in Blagden Alley. I’ve been going there for my occasion dinners since before I moved back into D.C., and now I go as often as I can. The hearth-style cooking really shines through in their dishes, which are always unique and delicious. If it’s not Southern-style comfort food, then I’m going for ramen. Chaplin’s on 9th Street Northwest is another one of my OG D.C. spots that never disappoints. Their Chaplin A.S.S. Ramen is perfectly balanced between rich and spicy. And don’t sleep on the cocktails either.

Follow Joseph Oddo on Instagram @margaritachef.

Taqueria Al Lado: 1792 Columbia Rd. NW, DC;

taqueriaallado.com // @taqueriaallado

So’s Your Mom: 1831 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; @sosyourmomdc

Exiles Bar: 1610 U St. NW, DC; exilesbar.com // @exilesbardc

The Dabney: 122 Blagden Alley NW, DC; thedabney.com //

@thedabneydc

Chaplin’s: 1501 9th St. NW, DC; chaplinsdc.com //

@chaplinsrestaurantdc