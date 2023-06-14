Double Time with D.C. Jazz at Home Rule Music Festival

This year’s festival champions jazz history in D.C., with gigs and parties at some of the District’s coolest venues.

Georgia Avenue has a rich history as a hotbed for jazz music, clubs and festivals in D.C. For the second year, the Home Rule Music Festival will bring two weekends of live music to the neighborhood, and Charvis Campbell of Home Rule Records hopes it will remind you of that storied past.

When selecting this year’s lineup, Campbell and Home Rule’s partners wanted to, “make sure we hit on what we love, but we’re also acknowledging the past and giving homage,” Campbell says.

Featuring performances by iconic jazz musicians like Brian Jackson, Kahlil El’Zabar and Doug Carn, the Home Rule Music Festival combines music from the genre’s past with more modern acts like Mark Meadows and the Movement, the Experience Band & Show and Kassa Overall.

Those who attended the festival last year will remember the premiere of the documentary film, “Black Fire: Rhythms, Records & Revolution,” about the independent Black jazz record label Black Fire.

“It was a perfect film to launch that festival,” Campbell says. “And it was an amazing day, if I can say that. So we’re doing it again. And it’s even bigger and better for us.”

Songbyrd Music House will host the festival’s launch and after-party at its new location in Brentwood. The festival also partnered with Black Cat for the weekend’s closing event, a jazz showcase — a perfect fit with the venue’s location in the historic U Street Corridor, a musical hub during D.C.’s jazz age.

“We wanted to make sure we were trying to reach as much of D.C. as we could,” Campbell says.

In addition to the musical lineup, the festival will host a record fair where visitors can browse Home Rule Record’s collection of rare and used jazz and soul vinyl, a mural painting and a youth program in collaboration with the Commanders’ Play 60 campaign.

Though the festival has made some changes and improvements, returning guests can expect the same family-friendly atmosphere and opportunity to connect with the community.

“Just great people celebrating D.C. music and culture,” Campbell says.

The festival will kick off on Friday, June 16th at Songbyrd Music House with a screening of the “Black Fire” documentary and a music showcase from jazz drummer Kassa Overall. The free, day-long festival takes place at The Parks at Walter Reed on June 17th, with an after-party at Songbyrd with DJ John Murph.

The festival will close on June 24th at the Black Cat with a jazz showcase, including a tribute to Alice Coltrane from drummer-percussionist Hamid Drake and his Turiya ensemble.

On what he’s most looking forward to this weekend, Campbell says it’s opening the gates to the festival on Saturday.

“For me, it’s seeing the people walk through,” he says. “The kids, the families. When we were looking at pictures from last year, everyone was smiling. Everybody was happy. Everybody was running there. That energy was there. For me, that’s a big part of it.”

The first days of the event coincide with Juneteenth weekend, making it a great opportunity to learn about and appreciate the contributions of Black musicians to the D.C. music landscape. The festival’s record fair could also serve as a way to find your last-minute Father’s Day gift.

“We’re going for the trifecta of weekends,” Campbell says. “Let’s have some fun.”

The Home Rule Music Festival takes place on June 16th, 17th and 24th. The festival is free to attend, but to register or purchase tickets to the launch and closing nights, visit homerulefestival.com. Follow the festival on Instagram @hrrecords.

The Parks at Walter Reed: 1010 Butternut St. NW, DC; theparksdc.com // @theparksdc

Want first access to select shows, festivals and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.