Live Music Fridays at Water Park

Join us on the green for our Friday Night Concert Series every Friday from 6pm – 8:30pm at Water Park. Get ready for live music from talented local bands, food vendors, lawn games, and an array of beverage options to keep the good times flowing.

Bring your friends and family for a memorable night filled with plenty of summer vibes on the lawn. Don’t miss out on the following performances below.

We’ll also be holding a costume contest to see who best embodies the theme associated with that particular event. Prizes include tickets to games and events, promo codes for league discounts, complimentary drink at the bar, and MORE!

The Line Up:

Sponsors

NOTE: This event is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the park but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Walk-ins accepted where space is available.

Photography / Video Release:

Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.