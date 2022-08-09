Fred & Stilla Inside The Ven at Embassy Row Is Ready for Your Mixology Journey

In addition to being training grounds for some of the best bartenders, hotels are increasingly serving a greater community purpose, with spaces for the public to relax, perform, educate, meet, shop, eat, drink, and be merry. What once catered only to weary travelers looking for a cheap drink now serves as legitimate destinations for discerning patrons seeking customization, innovation, and service.

One such place, roughly a year on the scene, is The Ven at Embassy Row, located just steps from Dupont Circle. The property opened almost a half-century ago but recently underwent a complete overhaul, refresh, and redesign. Since their mid-pandemic reopening, their spaces have held diplomatic receptions, events to support LGBTQ+ groups, drag brunch (followed by synchronized swimming at their rooftop pool), salsa dancing lessons on the rooftop, and boozy birthday parties. In the basement, there’s an art gallery with monthly exhibits.

If you’re craving a cocktail crafted with care, head through the main entrance and hang your first right. You’ll find yourself at Fred & Stilla, an airy restaurant that combines an eclectic mix of smart Danish tidiness and curved Aeolian sandstone, waves of sun-bleached color sharing space with warm wood, soft lights, gold accents, minimalist furniture, and a dark chevron floor. A massive oval bar dominates the space, with suspended wire cages displaying a modest yet respectable stock of spirits.

Leading the bar is Jorge Chunga. Unlike some flashy mixologists or celebrity bartenders, Jorge is a quiet and reserved man. Originally from Peru, and trained as a chemical engineer, Jorge has worked in the culinary space for José Andrés at the former America Eats in Tyson’s Corner. Following several years there, Jorge came to the Ven, where he was brought on to rebuild the menu during the rebrand.

“We needed to bring in fresh ingredients, make our own syrups…and buy glassware,” Jorge tells me with a chuckle. “We didn’t even have proper glassware.”

The program has been rebuilt, and glassware obtained, and just as chef Sanya Phouthankhany develops a worldwide sampler of flavors and experiences for the food menu, Jorge draws inspiration for the cocktail program from surrounding embassies. Each featured cocktail on the menu is a nod to far-flung places and neighboring countries alike. The Ven attracts many international travelers, and Jorge notes he’s often asked by these viajeros, to make them a cocktail using a spirit from their home country.

“I’ll make the guest something new, and make them feel appreciated. In the end it’s the experience for them…a cocktail well crafted, and will taste good.”

Some of his stand-out cocktails at Fred & Stilla are the Sazer Aquavit, a mix of Redemption rye and Peychaud’s bitters served in a glass rinsed with aquavit. There’s the Syl”ven” Orchard, a cocktail make with One Eight Distilling bourbon, Cardamaro, thyme, house-made cinnamon syrup, and apples. His expertise goes beyond whiskey, too — the Oaxacan Vacation, a blend of Montelobos mezcal, Campari, pineapples, and cinnamon.

His favorite basic recipes are the Manhattan and the old fashioned, and given his penchant for innovation and customization, I can see why — both of the cocktails hold great potential for experimentation and substitutions. You’re somewhat limited with a Margarita, but with an old fashioned, there’s a lot of room to work with.

There’s no over-the-top flourish or flashy acrobatics here — Jorge sets about making Instagram-worthy cocktails with methodical precision, perhaps due to his scientific training. If you find yourself in Dupont Circle, a visit to The Ven is well worth it. Jorge awaits you at the bar at Fred & Stilla, and all it takes is a few words of description to begin your mixology journey. Jorge’s focus is perpetual innovation, and he’s tirelessly working to invent, improve, and provide all viajeros with a tailored, personal experience.

The Ven at Embassy Row: 2015 Massachusetts Ave, NW, DC; thevenembassyrow.com // @thevenembassyrow @fredandstilla