District Fray x No Kings Collective Holiday Party at Dock 5 // Part 2

For our final party of 2022 at Union Market’s Dock 5 on Friday, December 16, we wanted to celebrate the people that make our magazine possible. Collaborating with No Kings Collective and Please Bring Chips, the warehouse transformed into a stocking-clad holiday spectacle, with a No Kings’ “Naughty and Nice” mural as the pièce de résistance.

The venue was packed with friends and colleagues mingling, imbibing and dancing, from the photographers, writers and editors who consistently churn out our content to the artists, chefs and creatives who keep our coverage fresh and exciting. Here’s a glimpse into the festive night and see the other gallery here. Happy holidays! Photos from E Chang Photography.

