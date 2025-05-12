DelFest 2025: Music and Mountains Make Magic Again!

DelFest is back for its 17th year, and fans couldn’t be more excited! From May 22-25, 2025, the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland, will be packed with music lovers ready to enjoy four days of amazing performances in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains.

Back in 2008, bluegrass legend Del McCoury had a simple idea. He wanted to create a music festival where families could have fun together while enjoying great music. McCoury chose the perfect spot along the Potomac River, surrounded by mountain views that take your breath away. One fan summed it up years ago: “This is a time to put aside our differences and enjoy each other’s company while sharing the common bond of DelFest.” That feeling is still what makes this festival so special today.

What started as a small gathering has grown into one of the must-see music events of the year. DelFest blends traditional bluegrass with new sounds, bringing together old-school fans and newcomers who are just discovering how awesome this music can be. Scott Perlot and his wife have only missed 4 DelFests since it started in 2008. “There’s just something about it that keeps us coming back,” he says. “The music, the people, the vibe. It’s a family reunion for us, and what an incredible line-up!”

More than 30 bands will play on multiple stages again this year. As always, Del McCoury and family will be there every day, either as the Del McCoury Band or The Travelin’ McCourys.

Thursday kicks things off with the Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, and Grammy Award winner Dan Tyminski (you might recognize his voice from the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?), plus Kitchen Dwellers and more.

Friday brings Sierra Ferrell, Leftover Salmon, and Railroad Earth to the stage, along with a bunch of other great bands like Clay Street Unit and The Broomestix. Tim Carbone, who plays violin for Railroad Earth, says coming to DelFest feels like a family reunion. “It’s one of the greatest festivals in America and just what we all need in this moment of national chaos.”

Saturday features The Travelin’ McCourys, Larkin Poe, Asleep at the Wheel, and The California Honeydrops. Don’t miss the McCoury Family Hour, where the family performs together.

Sunday wraps up the festival with the Del McCoury Band, Gaelic Storm, The SteelDrivers, and many more playing until the last note fades into the mountains.

The music doesn’t stop when the sun goes down! The 2025 DelFest Late Night Lineup keeps the energy going into the night. Thursday features Kitchen Dwellers and Larry Keel Experience. Friday night brings Railroad Earth and Mountain Grass Unit to the stage. Saturday night continues with The California Honeydrops and the Broomestix. Sunday wraps up the late-night performances with The Travelin’ McCourys and guests.

What makes DelFest different from other festivals is all the extra things happening besides the main concerts. Before the festival officially starts, many people come early for the DelFest Academy. Here, you can take classes and learn to play banjo, guitar, fiddle, or mandolin from professional musicians. Everyone from beginners to advanced players can join in. Scott Perlot is taking guitar lessons at the DelFest Academy again this year. “Even if you’re a beginner, it’s an experience like no other. Can’t wait for this year,” he says. At the end of the academy, students form bands and have a competition, with the winners getting to play on the main stage!

Friday and Saturday mornings at DelFest start with the Bloody Mary Bluegrass Brunch. You can enjoy drinks from McClintock Distilling while listening to bands like Pictrola, Herb & Hanson, Cumberland Honey, and Gilbert Lee & the Ghost on the Radio. It’s a chill way to start the day before the bigger shows.

The campgrounds are where some of the coolest moments happen. Walk around at night and you’ll find people sitting in circles playing music together. Anyone can join these jam sessions, and sometimes the professional musicians from the festival will show up and play too!

One thing that makes DelFest special is how family-friendly it is. The KidZone is an amazing spot where younger festival-goers can have a blast with “piles of outrageous silliness and cool activities!” It’s designed to spark imagination and keep curious minds engaged throughout the weekend. Local volunteer groups bring their talents to provide families with a magical experience. Kids love the crafting activities, where they can roll up their sleeves and create one-of-a-kind art projects. The KidZone welcomes everyone – “the doodlers, the daydreamers, the shade dwellers, spectators, and the soon-to-be scholars.” Just remember that it’s not childcare – kids 8 and under need to have an adult with them.

When it comes to food, DelFest has plenty of options. Many food vendors set up at the festival, offering all kinds of delicious meals and snacks. Some people prefer to cook at their campsites, others buy most of their food from vendors, and many do a mix of both. Having these choices makes it easy for families to enjoy the weekend without worrying about meals.

DelFest also helps the local community through a group called Del’s Army. They collect food for people in need and have raised almost a million dollars for charity over the years. It’s a great example of how music can bring people together to do good things.

Last year, Paul Buckley, who’s been coming since 2010, described the excitement leading up to the festival: “It starts with waiting for tickets to go on sale, frantically trying to buy them, and counting down the days until you hit the road. Nothing beats that moment when you turn down toward the fairgrounds and see those majestic mountains of Western Maryland – our Bluegrass Home!”

Before and after the festival, Cumberland has plenty to offer. The downtown area has cool shops and historic buildings to check out. If you like being active, there are great bike trails nearby. Many visitors love riding the steam train that takes you through the countryside. There are also museums where you can learn about local history.

It’s easy to get to DelFest. The fairgrounds are just about 2.5 hours from both Baltimore and Washington D.C. You can fly into any of four nearby airports or travel by train or car.

Whether you’ve been a bluegrass fan your whole life or you’re just looking for an awesome weekend of music in a beautiful place, DelFest 2025 will be unforgettable. There’s a reason so many people call it their “happy place” and come back year after year.

DelYeah!

Photos by Mark Raker: