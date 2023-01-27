Photo Gallery: DC Defenders at National Harbor

D.C.’s newest football club hosted an intimate meet-and-greet at National Harbor to get gridiron fans excited for XFL’s return. With support from a couple of D.C. Divas (Washington’s football team in the Women’s Football Alliance) and Redskins legend Doug Williams, it looks like the Defenders and head coach Reggie Barlow will have some hometown support when they kick off their season Sunday, February 19 at Audi Field against the Seattle Sea Dragons. Photo by Rich Kessler.

