Booze Free in D.C. Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re looking for holiday spirit (without the spirit), we bring you Booze Free in DC’s Holiday Gift Guide. Just in time for the holidays and #DryJanuary2022, our refreshed guide curated just for you is chock-full of locally made/sourced alcohol-free sips for the winter months, bar accessories created by DMV neighbors, recipe books and promo codes galore.

Until then, happy shopping — and stay safe out there, y’all. 💋

Local Booze-Free Bevs

Element Shrub — Complexity doesn’t have to be complicated with these gorgeous shrubs

Arlington, Virginia-based Element Shrub is growing, and fast. Founder Charlie Berkinshaw of Element Shrub makes drinks pop with ACV (apple cider vinegar) and fruit/herb-forward flavors. Our fave expression: Chai Pear. But also Peach Tamarind, Ginger Lime, Grapefruit Vanilla, Honeydew Jalapeño, Blood Orange Saffron.

Use promo code BOOZEFREE10 for 10% off your first Element Shrub order!

👏 Family-owned

IG: @elementshrub

Mocktail Club — For fun without the hangover, try this ready-to-drink sparkling bev

Pauline Idogho, founder of Washington, D.C.-based Mocktail Club, couldn’t find anything healthy and delicious to drink while pregnant. So what did she do? She started a beverage company out of necessity. From those efforts came Mocktail Club, a line of premium crafted non-alcoholic cocktails with bold and daring flavors. We love this product and love Pauline.

Use promo code BOOZEFREEDC for 15% off your order!

♀woman-owned | ✊🏿BIPOC-owned

IG: @mocktailclub

Pratt Standard Cocktail Company

Founded in 2014, Tory Pratt and her team have been making pre-Prohibition-style cocktail syrups with authenticity and flavor. Their name is a true testament to the quality and care that goes into every single bottle. We are obsessed with the true tonic and ginger syrups.

Subscribe to the newsletter and get 20% off your order!

♀woman-owned

IG: @prattstandard

JRINK + Puree Juice Bar — Drink up, y’all. Juices for everyone

JRINK and Puree Juice Bars are D.C. staples for all juice lovers. Known for bright colors and bright flavors, these homegrown juiceries serve up delicious flavor combinations and gorgeous branding to its devoted clientele. When you need something healthy to sip on, drink JRINK + Puree.

Use promo code BOOZEFREE10 for 10% off your first order of $25+ at either JRINK or Puree Juice Bar.

♀woman-owned

IG: @jrinkjuicery / @pureejuicebar

Icaro Yerba Maté — Artfully brewed, sparkling tea offers up natural energy

If you’re fans of Baltimore-based Wild Kombucha you’ll absolutely love their Icaro Yerba Maté product line. Signature flavors hibiscus, mint, and lemon sage deliver in flavor and give you a caffeine boost (derived naturally, of course). This brand gives back too: Icaro Yerba Maté donates 1% of all sales to Living Classrooms to support arts education in Baltimore.

Use promo code BOOZEFREEDC for 15% off

IG: @icarotea

NOPE — Hangovers? Nope. Full-on flavor? Yep

Maryland-based NOPE says yep to bold flavors like strawberry basil smash, raspberry lime ginger, mango margarita with jalapeño and rosemary vanilla lemonade. If anyone ever asks, does this have booze in it? The answer is a resounding NOPE.

Use promo code NOPE10 for 10% off your order!

♀woman-owned

IG: @drinknope

Everyday Kombucha — A kombucha a day keeps the doc away*

What happens when Yerba Maté and kombucha have a baby? You get Everyday Kombucha, proudly brewed in the District. Founder Chris Williamson is also a personal trainer, so he gets that health starts from the inside out. When your gut is healthy, your mind is healthy. When your mind is healthy, you’re more likely to want to move your body…and such is the positive feedback loop. Flavors like lime mint, pink grapefruit, lemon ginger, blood orange and wildberry won’t disappoint. Just launched: loose leaf teas.

Use promo code EVERYDAY for 20% off your entire purchase

IG: @everydaywellness.co

*not an actual substantiated medical claim

Salacious Drinks — Like the Cristal of H2O 💦

Think it’s just water? Think again. Salacious Drinks make water sexy — and we all know hydration is the ultimate aphrodisiac. Just go with us here. If you’re into bubbly water, Salacious has you covered. Still water? Yep, that too. Co-founder Ashley Epperson knows a thing or two about H2O, and sells the finest waters from around the world. So slide into her DMs if you have any questions about which luxury water you’re jonesing to try.

Use promo code boozefreeindc for 5% off and free delivery within the DMV

IG: @salaciousdrinks

♀woman-owned | ✊🏿BIPOC-owned

Delmosa — Terroir-driven sophisticated NA beverages. Mmm.

You’re probably asking yourself, what the heck does terroir-driven mean? Terroir is a French term that basically means everything about the natural environment where a wine is produced. So any drink you can find at Bristow, Virginia-based beverage importer Delmosa will be the non-alcoholic cousin of wines and ciders. Husband and wife team Bruce and Tammy Blosil are passionate about sharing non-alcoholic beverage elegance with the Washington, D.C. area and beyond.

👏 Family-owned

Twitter: @delmosabeverage

Blue Ridge Bucha — So fresh it’s brewed from mountain water

Hand-crafted in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this small business has a big impact. Since Blue Ridge Bucha’s inception, they’ve saved over 1 million bottles with their refillable glass bottle model. Taproom is open for curbside pickup; buy (or bring) those growlers.

👏 Family-owned

IG:@blueridgebucha

Coffee + Tea

Compass Coffee

All fans of coffee in the DMV will know where to go — because the compass points to this local gem. With spots in the District and Virginia, Compass Coffee not only has a bevy of beverages but roasts its own coffee too.

Sign up for Compass Coffee’s newsletter and get a BOGO promo on your first order.

🇺🇸 Veteran-owned

IG: @compasscoffeedc

Teaism

This tea house has locations in Dupont Circle, Lafayette Park, and Penn Quarter – and has a robust online shop for all your brewing needs

♀woman-owned

IG: @teaism_dc

Calabash Tea & Tonic

Dr. Sunyatta Amen’s Calabash empire sells everything from sage to herbal tinctures, but is best known in town for the teas, tonics, and community she fosters at her DC teahouses.

Shop online here

♀woman-owned | ✊🏿 BIPOC-owned

IG: @calabashtea

Rose Glow Tea Room

Owner Fallon Kiplinger takes her CBD-infused oolong, rooiboos and green teas seriously. Delicate flavors and mellow effects. Our pick: Breathe. Also, bath teas.

Subscribe to Rose Glow’s email list and get 15% off your first order

♀woman-owned | ✊🏿BIPOC-owned

IG:@roseglowtearoom

The Red Bandana Bakery

All gluten-free, all delicious. Jaimie Mertz’s The Red Bandana Bakery in Bethesda, Maryland is a happy healthy little bakery.

Use promo code BOOZEFREEDC online (delivery) or in person (takeout) for 10% off your order!

♀woman-owned

IG: @theredbandanabakery

Java Nation

With spots in Kensington, North Bethesda, and The Kentlands (coming soon!) Java Nation is a mecca for all coffee and tea lovers in Montgomery County, Maryland. Cuisine ranges from Latinx (pupusas, empanadas) to Middle Eastern (shawarma) to Vietnamese (bahn mi).

♀woman-owned

IG: @javanationmd

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Marketplaces

Our friends at these non-alc (or NA-friendly) bottle shops offer up the very special gift of shopping their marketplaces from the comforts of home.

Craft Beer Cellar DC

support local CBC DC and shop zero-proof (yes, this store has lots of NA goodies)

Use promo code CBCNA15 for 15% off anything NA!

Better Rhodes

This curated marketplace for NA beers, wines, spirits and more is guaranteed to please.

Promo code: boozefree15 for 15% off your order

IG: @betterrhodes

Alena Botanica

This woman-owned plant-inspired design studio and NA beverage boutique is home to drinkware, syrups/mixers, and gift boxes.

Promo code: BOOZEFREEINDC for 15% off your order

IG: @alenabotanica



The Open Road

This queer woman-owned bar and bottle shop carries many independent (and larger) NA brands.

Promo code: BOOZEFREEINDC for 10% off your order

IG: @openroadbarpgh

Total Wine + More

Happy browsing the NA aisle at stores in Virginia + Maryland. Beer, wine, mixers, bitters — all available online or IRL.

For more NA bottle shops, visit sister site Zero Proof Nation.

Recipe Books

Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails

By D.C.’s own Derek Brown / Twitter: @ideasimprove

Pre-order here.

Good Drinks: Alcohol-Free Recipes for When You’re Not Drinking For Whatever Reason

by Julia Bainbridge / IG: @juliabainbridge

Buy here.

The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails:

by Sharelle Klaus + Kira Bottles / IG: @drysoda

Buy here.

Seedlip Cocktails: 100 Delicious Nonalcoholic Recipes from Seedlip & the World’s Best Bars

by Seedlip / IG: @seedlip_NA

Buy here.

Mocktail Party: 75 Plant-Based, Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Recipes for Every Occasion

by Diana Licalzi and Kerry Benson / IG: @dietitian.diana + @healthycrayvings

Buy here.

DRY: Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, Cordials and Clever Concoctions

by Clare Liardet / IG: @clareliardet

Buy here.

ZERO: A New Approach to Non-Alcoholic Drinks

by The Alinea Group / IG: @thealineagroup

Buy here.

Seedlip Cocktails at Home:

By Seedlip / IG:@seedlip_NA

Free e-book. Download here.

Booze Free in DC: Drinks and Snacks by DMV Denizens

Curated by Laura Silverman / Artwork by Lauren Callahan @artbylmc

Sign up for the newsletter to download.

Bar Accessories Made/Sourced in the DMV

Pop over to some of these local gems for bar accessories made/sourced in the DMV.



The Hour Shop

Modern Bar Cart

Olive + Loom

Red Orchard

Salt and Sundry

Shop Made in DC

Shop Made in VA

We can’t wait to hear what kind of fun you get up to in your kitchen/bar. Be sure to tag us on Instagram @boozefreeindc; @districtfray; #boozefreeindc.

Until then, take care of yourselves and each other.

