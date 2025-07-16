A Magical World Leaps to Life On Stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is now playing at The National Theatre in D.C. (July 8 – September 7, 2025). Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Play. Click here to learn more and buy your tickets!

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling ended her epic seven-volume series of novels with a tantalizing teaser: an epilogue titled “Nineteen Years Later,” in which Harry and his friends Hermione and Ron, now grown, are preparing to send their children off to school at Hogwarts. That brief chapter inspired the spectacular stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now embarking on its first national tour. Jack Thorne’s Tony Award-winning play, based on an original story by Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany, takes audiences on an unforgettable adventure in which two generations travel through time to save the wizarding world.

The newly expanded Potter universe seamlessly blends movement, magic, and good old-fashioned storytelling, centering on Albus Potter (the middle child of Harry and his wife, Ginny) and Scorpius Malfoy (son of Harry’s rival Draco Malfoy). “I’ve always had the sense that Hogwarts was a world that belonged on stage,” says Tiffany, a Tony winner for his direction. “I could see suitcases floating and cloaks whirling; arches and columns that could become trees in the forbidden forest. What’s amazing about the fantasy world of Harry Potter is that it allows you to explore the human experience in a magnified and dramatic way.”

Indeed, as they crafted a magic-filled narrative with Rowling’s input and encouragement, Thorne and Tiffany never lost sight of the story’s humanity. “There were two things I was interested in conveying,” the playwright says. “The first was what it’s like to go to Hogwarts when you don’t fit in, because I was a person who struggled in school. I’m drawn to outsiders, and so are John and Jo [Rowling]. The other was the notion of what it means to be put in a place you’re uncomfortable with. What would happen if one of Harry’s kids ended up in a house [at Hogwarts] where he thought he didn’t belong, and then discovered through friendship that he did?”

The touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child includes all the breathtaking effects and stunning staging that helped make the play an international hit, attracting enthusiastic theatergoers of all ages. “The magic is there,” promises Tiffany, “and we’re excited to bring the show to as many people as possible. We feel a responsibility to do justice not just to Harry Potter but to theater as an art form. We want this play to be like nothing anyone has ever experienced.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child North American Tour photos by Matthew Murphy