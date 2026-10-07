Eight years after redefining “flavor without fuss,” Yotam Ottolenghi—one of the most influential voices in contemporary food—offers Simple Too, the follow-up to his bestselling cookbook, Ottolenghi Simple. In a world of endless notifications, Ottolenghi explores what “simple” means now and why bold flavor remains at the heart of simplicity. In conversation, he’ll share recipes that work with you, not against you, and dishes you can begin with half a plan and still end with a deeply satisfying meal.

Ottolenghi will be in conversation with Carla Hall, a chef, co-host of the YouTube show “Chewed Up,” former co-host of the Emmy Award-winning TV show “The Chew,” and the author most recently of Carla Bakes: Sweet, Savory, and from the Heart.

This event will be ASL-interpreted. To sit in the interpreted section or to access the interpreted feed virtually, email Amanda at [email protected].