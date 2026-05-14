Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn

Fraylife Perks

Monday, October 19, 2026

Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn: FREE Monday Evening Series

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Union Market

Hi-Lawn

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Member-exclusive VIP experience Redemption Info

About This Event

Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person trivia on Mondays this summer at Union Market! Bring your own blanket and relax on the green!

Test your knowledge with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free trivia nights! Join us on Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. for a variety of fun trivia themes. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.

This event is 21+ only. Table Reservations encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.

Tags

TriviaEventsFood + DrinkFray events

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, October 19, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Hi-Lawn
View Map