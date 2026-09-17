Yolks on You! A Daytime Burlesque and Variety Revue

About This Event

Join veteran Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey clown Jim Dandy and award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata for a daytime burlesque and variety party that celebrates the funniest, strangest, and most delightful performers they can find. Over the years, we’ve welcomed burlesque, clown, live music, flow arts, drag, mime, pole, puppets, and a few things we still don’t quite know how to describe … and we're bringing you another unique cast to kick off the beginning of October. Settle in with the DC Comedy Loft's rotating lineup of beers, mixed drinks, and menu while you marvel at the cast’s phenomenal (and occasionally baffling) talents.