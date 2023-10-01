Yelp DC Haunted Jamboree

Halloween is undeniably one of the most fun times of the year, and Yelp DC is getting into the spirit by partnering with a local nonprofit, Me & You DC, to help raise awareness, donations, and supplies for this amazing charity. Me & You’s mission is to advocate for students in underprivileged communities in the DMV by providing them with much needed supplies–everything from pencils and notebooks to toothpaste and socks.

RSVP to different FREE events around DC, donate to ME & YOU, and bring in items for “reverse trick-or-treating” to support students in the DC community.