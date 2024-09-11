Wunder Garten’s 10th Annual Oktoberfest

WUNDER GARTEN GEARS UP FOR 10TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST FESTIVAL!

Four Weekends of Authentic German Fun, Food, Music, and More – September 20 to October 13

Wunder Garten is thrilled to announce the 10th Annual Oktoberfest, a month-long celebration of German culture and tradition, from September 20 to October 13, 2024. This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, spanning four weekends of incredible food, live entertainment, and, of course, plenty of German beer!

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 20, with the traditional “Tapping of the Keg” ceremony at 5 PM, featuring special guests Marua Brophy, President and CEO of NoMa BID, and Kidd O’Shea, co-host and travel correspondent for Good Morning Washington. This special event marks the official start of Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten, setting the tone for weeks of celebration.

What to Expect at Wunder Garten Oktoberfest:

•Authentic German Food & Beer: Indulge in delicious Bavarian cuisine while sipping on classic Märzen-style beers from Bavaria’s oldest breweries, including Spaten Franziskaner and the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan.

•Live Entertainment: Every weekend, enjoy live Oompah bands performing traditional German music. On Saturdays and Sundays, local bands will take the stage, filling the air with festive sounds.

•Bavarian Games: Test your strength and endurance in the popular Steinholding contests, part of the returning Bavarian Olympics. Prizes will be awarded every weekend!

•Themed DJ Dance Parties: Every Saturday, dance the night away with themed parties, featuring DC’s hottest DJs. This year’s themes include tributes to Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Divas of the 80s, and Rihanna.

•PRIDEtoberfest: On Thursday, October 3, join us for PRIDEtoberfest from 6 PM to midnight. Special guests include the incredible L. Rogers, 2024 contestant on The Voice (Team Reba), award-winning drag performer Every Pleasure, and Ryan Bos, Executive Director of Capital Pride. Dance to the beats of DJ Glen North and celebrate in support of the LGBTQ+ community!

•DOGtoberfest: Calling all dog lovers! Every Sunday from 12 Noon to 3 PM, enjoy DOGtoberfest during our popular Yappy Hours. Dress up your furry friends in their best Oktoberfest costumes for a chance to win fun prizes.

•Community Pop-Ups: Each Sunday, visit our community pop-ups, showcasing local vendors, artists, and non-profits.

•Lederhosen & Dirndl Contest: Don’t forget to dress up in your best traditional German attire for a chance to win on-the-spot prizes!

“We are so excited to celebrate our 10th Annual Oktoberfest with the DC community,” said Brandon Bayton, Director of Marketing and Events. “This year’s festival will be one for the books, with something for everyone – whether you’re here for the beer, the music, the games, or just to have a great time with friends and family.”

Event Dates:

• September 20 – October 13, 2024

• Fridays: 5 PM – Close

• Saturdays & Sundays: 12 Noon – Close

• PRIDEtoberfest: October 3, 6 PM – 12 AM

• DOGtoberfest: Every Sunday, 12 Noon – 3 PM

Wunder Garten is conveniently located at 1101 First Street NW, Washington, DC, in the heart of NoMa. Follow Wunder Garten on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) @WunderGartenDC for event updates, special announcements, and more.

About Wunder Garten

Wunder Garten is a beloved outdoor beer garden located in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, DC. Inspired by the beer gardens of Germany, Wunder Garten offers a unique, laid-back atmosphere where friends and families gather to enjoy beer, food, and entertainment. From seasonal festivals to themed events, Wunder Garten is a hub for community and celebration.