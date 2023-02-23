Women in Wine Dinner at Bresca

Bresca is proud to partner with Prestige Ledroit to celebrate Women’s History month with our Women in Wine dinner. Award-winning sommelier Vanessa Cominsky will join Bresca Lead Sommelier Kendrick Lindsey to pair Chef Ryan Ratino’s 6-course tasting menu with a selection of wines by female winemakers from across the Globe. We will proudly be featuring Champagne by Chantal Decelle-Lassale of J. Lasalle, playful Garnacha by Sara Perez and elegant Pinot Noir by Veronique Drouhin of Oregon.