Friday // Mar 03, 2023

Women in Wine Dinner at Bresca

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
$148 per person

Bresca is proud to partner with Prestige Ledroit to celebrate Women’s History month with our Women in Wine dinner.  Award-winning sommelier Vanessa Cominsky will join Bresca Lead Sommelier Kendrick Lindsey to pair Chef Ryan Ratino’s 6-course tasting menu with a selection of wines by female winemakers from across the Globe. We will proudly be featuring Champagne by Chantal Decelle-Lassale of J. Lasalle, playful Garnacha by Sara Perez and elegant Pinot Noir by Veronique Drouhin of Oregon.

Friday // Mar 03, 2023, 05:00 pm
Bresca
