Friday // Mar 03, 2023
Women in Wine Dinner at Bresca
1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
About this event
Bresca is proud to partner with Prestige Ledroit to celebrate Women’s History month with our Women in Wine dinner. Award-winning sommelier Vanessa Cominsky will join Bresca Lead Sommelier Kendrick Lindsey to pair Chef Ryan Ratino’s 6-course tasting menu with a selection of wines by female winemakers from across the Globe. We will proudly be featuring Champagne by Chantal Decelle-Lassale of J. Lasalle, playful Garnacha by Sara Perez and elegant Pinot Noir by Veronique Drouhin of Oregon.