“Witching Hour” Gallery

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
REWILD West Desert Fair
REWILD Warehouse
Capitol Hill Arts WorkshopMore details
The Residents Collective (TRC) is pleased to announce the opening of
Witching Hour, featuring artists MK Bailey, Mills Brown, Kate Fleming, Billy Friebele, Khadija
Jahmila, Zia Palmer, Pam Rogers, Tom Woodruff, and Lenora Yerkes. The group exhibition
marks TRC’s second annual presentation, in alignment with their continued partnership with
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW).
On view May 5, 2023 – June 2, 2023
