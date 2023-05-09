Friday, June 2, 2023

“Witching Hour” Gallery: Last Day

545 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop

The Residents Collective (TRC) is pleased to announce the opening of
Witching Hour, featuring artists MK Bailey, Mills Brown, Kate Fleming, Billy Friebele, Khadija
Jahmila, Zia Palmer, Pam Rogers, Tom Woodruff, and Lenora Yerkes. The group exhibition
marks TRC’s second annual presentation, in alignment with their continued partnership with
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW).

On view May 5, 2023 – June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 09:30 am
Location

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop
