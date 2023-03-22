What It Cost Us Book Launch and Celebration

2020 cost all of us so much–whether that be jobs, graduations, our peace, or our communities. And DC became an eye in the storm of it all. However, as our young authors contended with these truths, they also wrote us all into a bright, fortified, and youth-led future, alchemizing our loss into hope. What better way to celebrate these young, diverse DC voices than with an energetic DC-centric party? On Tuesday, April 4, from 7-9pm, Shout Mouse Press will take over metrobarDC, an outdoor venue built around an old metrocar, to celebrate, not only this book’s release, but the community’s resilience.

The event, hosted by ed emcee Dr. Tony Keith Jr. will feature live readings from WICU authors, music by DC’s own DJ Stylus, and food from a local food truck.