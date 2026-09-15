Watercolor Painting in a Historic Setting

About This Event

The Fall season is a good time to reactivate the arts within you through a creative undertaking by taking an art course. Learning how to paint in Watercolor is lots of fun. The "Watercolor For All levels" course will offer art enthusiasts from all levels the chance to be creative by utilizing the fresh watercolor medium. The class is taught by acclaimed artist, Vian Borchert, who has been teaching art classes to adults in the DC area for over two decades. The class is held on Tuesday mornings from 10AM - 12PM Class Dates: September 22 – November 3, 2026 Registration Link: https://vianborchert.com/classes.html OR, Register directly via this link: https://acw.wildapricot.org/event-6789935 At the historic Arts Club of Washington's Studio Address: I 2017 I St. NW I Washington, DC 20006 The Arts Club of Washington is METRO accessible, and is a short walk from these Metro stations: "Foggy Bottom-GWU", and also "Farragut West", and "Farragut North". Course Description: In this 6 week Watercolor painting course, designed for all levels, students will explore traditional watercolor and experimental watercolor techniques. Color theory and composition are emphasized through images based on varying subject matters such as landscape and still-life and studies of master artists’ artwork. Students are welcome to work from the images the instructor provides or bring their own images to work from.Students will be guided in creating a pleasing work of art. About Artist & Art Educator, Vian Borchert: Borchert is an established artist known for philosophical approach to art. A graduate and “Notable Alumni” of the Corcoran College of Art and Design at George Washington University, she has exhibited nationally and internationally in numerous exhibitions. Borchert has been featured in over 100 publications including The Washington Post, and World Art News. With over two decades of teaching experience, she is a dedicated art educator, known for her intellectual contributions and dedication to the arts within her community. vianborchert.com/classes.html