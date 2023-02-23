Although today Handel’s Messiah brings to mind the Christmas season, audiences at the first London performances heard it during Lent, which is when the Washington Bach Consort will perform this most popular of oratorios. Messiah has never lost its charm, and the Consort breathes life into this work in a way that proves its enduring appeal. Soloists include Sonya Headlam, soprano; Patrick Dailey, countertenor; Dann Coakwell, tenor; Jonathan Woody, bass.