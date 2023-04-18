Visual Thinking Strategies Look Club Online Residency

Join the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) educators during their residency of Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS) Look Club Online.

Look Club is an opportunity to come together as a community to practice looking, talking, listening and engaging with art and each other. During each weekly session, NMWA educators will facilitate discussions highlighting images from NMWA’s collection. Questions posed are broad and open-ended to encourage participants to discuss what they see, think and wonder about the chosen works.

Visual Thinking Strategies is a research-based education nonprofit that believes thoughtful, facilitated discussion of art activates transformational learning accessible to all.