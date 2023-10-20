Violin and Piano Recital with the Duo Ingolfsson-Stoupel

Join us for an evening of musical exploration as the Duo Ingolfsson-Stoupel guides you through the evocative soundscapes of Prokofiev, Tailleferre, and Magnard.

Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

Five Melodies, Op. 35a, for violin and piano (1919)

Germaine Tailleferre (1892–1983)

Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano (1921)

Albéric Magnard (1865–1914)

Sonata for violin and piano in G Major, op. 13 (1901)

Join us for an evening of musical exploration as the Duo Ingolfsson-Stoupel guides you through the evocative soundscapes of Prokofiev, Tailleferre, and Magnard. This event transcends the confines of a mere concert; it immerses you in the realm of classical music’s most compelling voices.

The program opens with the enchanting melodies of Sergei Prokofiev, one of the 20th century’s most influential composers. His Five Melodies, Op. 35a, showcase his ability to blend the classical and modern, offering a delightful exploration of emotion and technical brilliance.

Germaine Tailleferre was a pioneering female composer associated with the Parisian avant-garde and the only female member of the famous “Groupe de Six”. Her Sonata for Violin and Piano is a testament to her innovative spirit, combining lyricism, virtuosity and modernity in a piece that reflects both the intellectual and emotional currents of its time.

The program culminates with Albéric Magnard’s powerful Sonata for Violin and Piano, a composition whose creator met a tragic fate during World War I. At times referred to as “The French Bruckner,” Magnard’s Sonata is a veritable symphony for Violin and Piano, unveiling a tapestry rich in passion, drama, and profound musical expression. Notably, this performance marks its premiere in Washington, D.C., offering a truly unique experience for all in attendance.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Engaging, imaginative programming and dazzling, probing artistry are hallmarks of the DUO INGOLFSSON-STOUPEL. Individually, violinist Judith Ingolfsson and pianist Vladimir Stoupel are both seasoned soloists, who have won acclaim for their performances around the globe. Together, they create connections, tell untold stories, and take audiences on journeys to the heart of chamber music. A recent world premiere performance of the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Paul Arma at the Konzerthaus Berlin was hailed as the “sensation of the evening” by the German National Radio Deutschlandfunk – “there was an intensity in the performance that no one in the audience could escape.” The Duo regularly participates in the world’s renowned concert series and festivals, such as the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, the festival Voix Etouffées in Paris, the Brandenburgische Sommerkonzerte, the “New Faces, New Music” festival in Poland, the Konzerthaus Berlin, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. For their project “Concert-Centenaire”, the Duo received the official designation “Centenaire” from the French government, an award given to help promote innovative, creative, and exceptionally structured projects centered around the centenary of the First World War. The project explores French music written from the Belle Époque through the First World War. Judith Ingolfsson and Vladimir Stoupel are the artistic directors of the festival Aigues-Vives en Musiques in southern France, which they founded in 2009, as well as the festival The Last Rose of Summer in Berlin. In 2022 Vladimir Stoupel was decorated by the French government as “Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres”.