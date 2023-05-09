Thursday, May 25, 2023

Vinyl + Storytelling

1201 K Street NW, DC
Downtown

Eaton DC

Free

Join us Thursdays from 7-9 pm for the return of our A2B Vinyl Listening and Storytelling Series at our Library this season with an experience that harkens to times when folks sat down and dropped the needle on both sides. Our hosts for this series have all chosen albums that soundscaped a special time in their lives and will share their stories with us.

This week we’ll have Cuzzin B on Outkast’s “Atliens”.

From recording artists to our Eaton Directors, we’ll feature gems and the obscure names. RSVP, you won’t want to miss these rich and sonic introspections.

Thursday, May 25, 2023 07:00 pm

Eaton DC
