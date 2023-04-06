VinBohême “Down To Earth” Wine Tasting & Education

Have you ever wondered what exactly “natural” wine is? Or what makes a vineyard “low intervention”?

Join us at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Bond Collective as we help clarify these wine terms and discuss the difference between conventional wine and what it means to be organic, biodynamic, and sustainable in the wine world. We’ll also touch on regenerative farming and the impact of climate change on viticulture. And of course, drink wine!

Seats are limited, so get your tickets now!

*Use code “boheme” for 20% off tickets

Ticket includes:

Four pours of our featured wines

Education & wine talk on “natural” wine

Ample amount of snacks for pairing

We’ll be tasting four quality natural/low intervention wines:

2021 Steininger Kamptal Gruner Veltliner

2021 Enrosado Grenache Gris Orange Wine

2019 Vega Clara Diez Almendros

2021 Vin de Days Rouge