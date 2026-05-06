Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Fraylife Perks

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn: FREE Wednesday Evening Series

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Union Market

Hi-Lawn

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Free

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Member-exclusive VIP experience Redemption Info

About This Event

Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person bingo on Wednesdays this summer at Union Market! Bring your own blanket and relax on the green!

Test your luck with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free bingo nights! Join us on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. for six or more rounds of bingo + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.

This event is 21+ only. Table Reservations encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.

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BingoEventsFood + DrinkFray events

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Date

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Hi-Lawn
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