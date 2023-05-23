Community Submitted

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Vegan Comfort Food + Fine Wine Pairing Dinner

406 H St. NE, DC
Capital Hill

Sticky Fingers Diner

$110

Ever dream of the perfect champagne to sip with your vegan fried chicken? The best Chablis to savor with your dairy-free mac-n-cheese? Look no further. Local Sommelier Mike Markarian and Sticky Fingers founder Doron Petersan will show you how to pair your favorite plant-based dishes with the perfect fine vegan wines.

What: 6 courses dinner with wine pairings. (Makes a great father’s day gift!)

When: Thursday, June 15th, 7 – 9:30 pm

Where: Sticky Fingers Diner,

Thursday, June 15, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Sticky Fingers Diner
