Vegan Comfort Food + Fine Wine Pairing Dinner

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
Community Submitted
Sticky Fingers DinerMore details
Ever dream of the perfect champagne to sip with your vegan fried chicken? The best Chablis to savor with your dairy-free mac-n-cheese? Look no further. Local Sommelier Mike Markarian and Sticky Fingers founder Doron Petersan will show you how to pair your favorite plant-based dishes with the perfect fine vegan wines.
What: 6 courses dinner with wine pairings. (Makes a great father’s day gift!)
When: Thursday, June 15th, 7 – 9:30 pm
Where: Sticky Fingers Diner,
Share with friends