House Heals: Benefitting DC’s Homelessness and Food Access Efforts

Soak up the summer vibes and sound with us!

Join us for a breezy afternoon filled with house, techno house, reggaeton, baile funk, UK garage, and more! We’re bringing the community together at Roofer’s Union in Adams Morgan to keep things local, light, and full of energy.

All ticket sale proceeds will support Martha’s Table, a DC-based food access program supporting upwards of 2.2 million people a year, and Christ House, an Adams Morgan staple providing medical respite care for those experiencing homelessness.

Any support outside of ticket sales is welcome! If you are interested in donating, you can donate directly through our ticket sale portal.

Come dance, connect, and make a difference!