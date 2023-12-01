Union Station Holiday Market
Friday, December 8, 2023

Union Station Holiday Market

50 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002

Union Station - Washington

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Featuring artisanal market vendors curated by DCBB Productions, Union Station Holiday Market will be held in the beautiful and historic Main Hall of the station. From vintage clothing to art, jewelry, collectibles, crafts and home goods, Union Station Holiday Market will showcase local vendors and their delightful creations and finds. Tourists, commuters and DC residents can enjoy this eclectic holiday experience and sip delicious wine and cocktails from Union Station’s 1908 Holiday Lounge!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, December 8, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Union Station - Washington
View Map