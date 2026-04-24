Turn Up the Flavor: Cinco De Mayo at the Roost with Margaritas, Tacos & To-Go Festivities

WHAT: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in full flavor at The Roost with a five-day fiesta featuring margaritas, agua fresca-inspired cocktails, build-your-own ranch waters, festive food specials, and to-go provisions. Guests can enjoy everything from classic and creative margaritas (by the glass, pitcher, or flight) to bold dishes like Lamb Barbacoa platters, tortas, alambre, and walking tacos. Special Taco Tuesday offerings will be available exclusively on Cinco de Mayo (Tuesday).

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 Open to close daily

WHERE: The Roost, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC

WHY: Cinco de Mayo at The Roost is designed to bring people together over vibrant flavors, festive drinks, and an easy, come-as-you-are atmosphere. Whether guests are dining in with friends or taking the celebration home, The Roost offers a dynamic lineup of cocktails, food specials, and retail options that capture the spirit of the holiday. With something for every kind of celebration—from margarita flights to build-your-own ranch waters and hearty, shareable dishes—The Roost is the ultimate Cinco de Mayo destination in DC.

Guests are encouraged to come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to fiesta.