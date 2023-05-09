Thursday, May 18, 2023

Transform DC at National Building Museum: Opening Day

401 F Street NW Washington, DC 20001
Downtown

National Building Museum

About This Event

The Transform DC project engaged D.C. public high school students to work collaboratively in creating large-scale mural panels that will be brought together as a part of a city-wide culminating public installation. The murals will be unveiled on the West Lawn of the Museum at a Community Day Celebration on Thursday, May 18, the murals are a part of the project-based learning Cornerstone curriculum for grades 9 through 12 and help students examine the past, present, and future of their school buildings and their role in the surrounding communities.

Thursday, May 18, 2023 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

National Building Museum
