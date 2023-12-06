Thursday Night Laughs @ Saint-Ex

This and every third Thursday, we invite you to an exclusive comedy experience! Thursday Night Laughs (TNL) features the nation’s best comedians (as seen on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix)… along with DC’s Best Happy Hour, food, fun, and all the vibes you can handle!

You never know which celebrities may drop in – TNL is an extension of the award-winning Backyard Vibes comedy experience, which brings the ultimate outdoor comedy experience indoors! Each show is different…you will enjoy the best comedy atmosphere, along with live music, comedy, games, and on-site massages from Hands-In-Motion Mobile massage company! Imagine going to a friend’s backyard party and an explosion of vibes is unleashed!

Also, enjoy FREE admission to the late-night after-party with a show ticket!

DECEMBER’S Featured Comedians include:

-PARIS SASHAY (HBO MAX, Just For Laughs)

-TOMMY TAYLOR JR (HBO, Dry Bar, Amazon Prime)

-JOHN HERRICANE (National Press Club)

-DOM GRAYER (DC Improv)

PLUS celebrity drop-ins!