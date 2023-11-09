Thursday Night Comedy
Thursday, November 16, 2023

2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

General admission tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

About This Event

It’s Thursday, so it’s time for a night of laughs at the DC Arts Center! Award-winning comedian Erick Acuña hosts an evening of improv and sketch comedy featuring some of the funniest and most unique acts in DC.

Featuring:

🎩 The Mind Games Show – An improv comedy show based on magic and mentalism with special guest: David Mullins!

👨‍❤️‍👨 DC Dating – A fully improvised comedy show based on your weirdest dating stories!⁠

🤫 Secrets Only – Audience members’ written secrets are turned into an improv comedy show.

So don’t wait! Get your tickets online for $15 or purchase them at the door for $20!

Date

Thursday, November 16, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

Location

