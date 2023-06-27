After releasing debut album What Was in April of 2022, The Stews have been a non-stop touring machine, playing packed-out shows across the country. Forming at Auburn University, the band ultimately decided to leave school to meet the massive demand for their live shows. With sellout crowds from Nashville to New York, Charleston to Dallas, and several in between, it is clear that The Stews have graduated from their former “college band” label. A Stews concert is a perfect blend of upbeat, singalong indie tunes and downright headbanging hard rock.

It is impossible to accurately capture the experience of The Stews live show using just words. The band works very hard to give fans from around the world a taste of the live experience through both social media and Youtube. Their most recent production is a live performance of the song Fireline, off of their debut album What Was. Performed at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, this performance is just a taste of the electric environment enjoyed by all at a Stews show.