The Junior Bryce Band: The Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of The Free Concert Series at The Boro Tysons, a celebration of local talent set against the backdrop of warm summer nights. From the infectious beats of pop to the soulful melodies of jazz, this event offers a diverse showcase of the dynamic music scene within the DMV area.

Save the dates for Thursday evenings from May 30 to September 12, marking the beginning of an extraordinary summer concert series. This season’s lineup includes:

Sit back in the provided chairs, play some lawn games and sip on delicious drinks while enjoying the tunes. Hope to see you there!