The Hip Hop Bar Crawl Spring Edition

We’re celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop while hitting up all your favorite U Street bars featuring the best DJs spinning in the city with booze specials guaranteed to get you lit at each stop!

HERE’S WHAT YOU GET WITH A TICKET PURCHASE:

💥 Free entry to 6 Bars/Clubs along U Street

🎧 6 DJ’s spinning Hip Hop Classics from the East Coast, Down South, Midwest, and West Coast

🎚 A different DJ spinning a different genre at each location.

🍻Tons of exclusive Drink and Food Specials

🛍Plenty of Free Swag and Giveaways to go around

It’s time to ante up! Don’t sleep on getting your tickets because they sell out fast!

MORE TICKET INFO:

-Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Prices are subject to change as we get closer to the event.

-Discount Group Tickets are available while they last (10 minimum).

-Only a limited amount of wristbands will be available on the day of the crawl at a higher price. YOU MUST HAVE A WRISTBAND TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BAR CRAWL.

-Registration will be at each location during their scheduled time. The 1st registration bar will be at District Alley 1351 U Street NW (in the alley) from 2-5pm.

-After checking in, you will receive a wristband which will give you free entrance to all clubs that are part of the bar crawl during their scheduled times (full schedule below).

-For Table Reservation and Bottle Service at select venues, please contact Monisa at [email protected]

DJS, THEMES, BARS, & DRINK SPECIALS:

2-5 pm District Alley -1351 U St. NW

Drink Specials: $5 Corona, $6 Captain Morgan, $8 Jameson, $10 Avion

DJ RBI – “Sample This”

3-6 pm Alice – 1357 U St. NW

Drink Specials: $6 Corona, $9 Captain Morgan, $10 Jameson, $11 Dusse

DJ SHABLAST – “50 Years, 50 Emcees”

4-7 pm Cloak & Dagger – 1359 U St. NW

Drink Specials: $6 Heineken, $9 Jameson, $10 Absolut, $11 Milagro

DJ CORY T- “C.U.I. – Crunk Under the Influence” ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

5-8 pm Red Lounge – 2013 14th St. NW

Drink Specials: $5 Miller Lite, $7 Tito’s, $8 Jameson, $9 Milagro,

DJ HARVEY DENT – “NY Thugs and West Coast Gangstaz”

6-10 pm Pure Lounge – 1326 U St. NW

Drink Specials:$5 Bud Light, $7 Jameson, $9 Ciroc, $10 Deleon

DJ NATE GEEZIE- “Taking Over the 99s and the 2000s”

7-10 pm Amsterdam Lounge – 1208 U St. NW

Drink Specials: $5 Stella, $7 Jameson, $8 Titos, $9 Dusse, $11 Casamigos, $12 Wing Platter

MISS H.E.R. – “Grand Finale”

MORE DETAILS TO COME!!!

GET TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE SOME DOUGH!

#HipHopBarCrawl34 #hiphop #barcrawl #regmopromo

Brought to you by RegMoPromo

Follow us at www.regmopromo.com

IG/FB/TWITTER/TIKTOK/: @regmopromo

Eventbrite event link: https://hiphopbarcrawl34.eventbrite.com