The Hip Hop Bar Crawl Spring Edition

How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party
U Street NW - Multiple VenuesMore details
We’re celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop while hitting up all your favorite U Street bars featuring the best DJs spinning in the city with booze specials guaranteed to get you lit at each stop!
HERE’S WHAT YOU GET WITH A TICKET PURCHASE:
💥 Free entry to 6 Bars/Clubs along U Street
🎧 6 DJ’s spinning Hip Hop Classics from the East Coast, Down South, Midwest, and West Coast
🎚 A different DJ spinning a different genre at each location.
🍻Tons of exclusive Drink and Food Specials
🛍Plenty of Free Swag and Giveaways to go around
It’s time to ante up! Don’t sleep on getting your tickets because they sell out fast!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE TICKET INFO:
-Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Prices are subject to change as we get closer to the event.
-Discount Group Tickets are available while they last (10 minimum).
-Only a limited amount of wristbands will be available on the day of the crawl at a higher price. YOU MUST HAVE A WRISTBAND TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BAR CRAWL.
-Registration will be at each location during their scheduled time. The 1st registration bar will be at District Alley 1351 U Street NW (in the alley) from 2-5pm.
-After checking in, you will receive a wristband which will give you free entrance to all clubs that are part of the bar crawl during their scheduled times (full schedule below).
-For Table Reservation and Bottle Service at select venues, please contact Monisa at [email protected]
DJS, THEMES, BARS, & DRINK SPECIALS:
2-5 pm District Alley -1351 U St. NW
Drink Specials: $5 Corona, $6 Captain Morgan, $8 Jameson, $10 Avion
DJ RBI – “Sample This”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
3-6 pm Alice – 1357 U St. NW
Drink Specials: $6 Corona, $9 Captain Morgan, $10 Jameson, $11 Dusse
DJ SHABLAST – “50 Years, 50 Emcees”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
4-7 pm Cloak & Dagger – 1359 U St. NW
Drink Specials: $6 Heineken, $9 Jameson, $10 Absolut, $11 Milagro
DJ CORY T- “C.U.I. – Crunk Under the Influence” ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
5-8 pm Red Lounge – 2013 14th St. NW
Drink Specials: $5 Miller Lite, $7 Tito’s, $8 Jameson, $9 Milagro,
DJ HARVEY DENT – “NY Thugs and West Coast Gangstaz”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
6-10 pm Pure Lounge – 1326 U St. NW
Drink Specials:$5 Bud Light, $7 Jameson, $9 Ciroc, $10 Deleon
DJ NATE GEEZIE- “Taking Over the 99s and the 2000s”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
7-10 pm Amsterdam Lounge – 1208 U St. NW
Drink Specials: $5 Stella, $7 Jameson, $8 Titos, $9 Dusse, $11 Casamigos, $12 Wing Platter
MISS H.E.R. – “Grand Finale”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE DETAILS TO COME!!!
GET TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE SOME DOUGH!
#HipHopBarCrawl34 #hiphop #barcrawl #regmopromo
Brought to you by RegMoPromo
Follow us at www.regmopromo.com
IG/FB/TWITTER/TIKTOK/: @regmopromo
Eventbrite event link: https://hiphopbarcrawl34.eventbrite.com
