“The Exhibit” Artist Talk

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced the exhibition of Baseera Khan’s sculpture, “The Liberator” from “Bust of Canons” (2022) supported with a lecture by, and conversation with, the artist on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ring Auditorium.

Khan’s sculpture was awarded the final commission in the six-episode television series, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist, featured on MTV and the Smithsonian Channel, produced in collaboration with the Hirshhorn.

Baseera Khan is a New York-based performance, sculpture, and installation artist whose work explores materials and their economies, and the effects of these relationships upon labor, family structures, religion, and spiritual well-being. Khan was the subject of a solo exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in 2021 and has presented work at other institutions across the country.