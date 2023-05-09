“The Exhibit” Artist Talk

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
REWILD West Desert Fair
REWILD Warehouse
Hirshorn MuseumMore details
The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden announced the exhibition of Baseera Khan’s sculpture, “The Liberator” from “Bust of Canons” (2022) supported with a lecture by, and conversation with, the artist on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ring Auditorium.
Khan’s sculpture was awarded the final commission in the six-episode television series, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist, featured on MTV and the Smithsonian Channel, produced in collaboration with the Hirshhorn.
Baseera Khan is a New York-based performance, sculpture, and installation artist whose work explores materials and their economies, and the effects of these relationships upon labor, family structures, religion, and spiritual well-being. Khan was the subject of a solo exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in 2021 and has presented work at other institutions across the country.
