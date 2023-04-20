Friday, April 21, 2023

The Art of Unemployment Screening Premiere

1241 Good Hope Road Southeast Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Honfleur Gallery

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20

About This Event

Presented By Honfleur Gallery | Created & Co-Curated By jay sun | Co-curated By Luis Del Valle

Experience: The Art of Unemployment. A multi-dimensional Art Exhibit featuring Visual Art, Culinary Arts, Music and anchored by the Film; The Art of Unemployment.

The Art of Unemployment Screening Premiere: Fri. 4/21 | 7:00pm-9:00pm

  • 7:30pm: Film Screening
  • 8:15pm: Q&A
  • $20 Entry (Ticket required)

The Art of Unemployment Art Exhibit: 4/20 – 4/30

  • Tuesday – Sunday
  • 12:00pm-5:00pm

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 21, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 7:30 pm

Location

Honfleur Gallery
View Map