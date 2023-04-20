Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Art of Unemployment Exhibit Opening Night

About This Event

Presented By Honfleur Gallery | Created & Co-Curated By jay sun | Co-curated By Luis Del Valle

Experience: The Art of Unemployment. A multi-dimensional Art Exhibit featuring Visual Art, Culinary Arts, Music and anchored by the Film; The Art of Unemployment.

  • DJ Slimkat
  • 8:00pm Screening of the Music Video Trailer “Heroes”
  • Free Entry (No ticket needed)

The Art of Unemployment Art Exhibit: 4/20 – 4/30

  • Tuesday – Sunday
  • 12:00pm-5:00pm

 

