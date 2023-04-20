Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 @ 8:00:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party
metrobar
Honfleur GalleryMore details
Presented By Honfleur Gallery | Created & Co-Curated By jay sun | Co-curated By Luis Del Valle
Experience: The Art of Unemployment. A multi-dimensional Art Exhibit featuring Visual Art, Culinary Arts, Music and anchored by the Film; The Art of Unemployment.
Exhibit Opening Night: Thurs. 4/20 | 7:00pm-9:00pm – FREE
The Art of Unemployment Art Exhibit: 4/20 – 4/30
Share with friends