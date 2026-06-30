Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, July 10, 2026
Fridays at Fort Totten FREE Concert Series 2026
400 Galloway Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
The Modern at Art PlaceMore details
About This Event
About This Event
Summer nights just got cooler. Join DC Fray and Art Place for our free concert series, happening on Friday nights throughout the summer. Bring your own chair (or use one of ours) and sit back to enjoy live tunes, food options, beverages, vendors, games, and good community vibes from 6 to 8 p.m. on the select dates below.
Band Lineup:
- July 10th – THE BREAKAWAYS
- July 17th – Justin Trawick
- July 24th – Love Joy Group
- August 21st – Fearless Eras (Taylor Swift Tribute)
- August 28th – La Unica
- September 4th – Ahzay and the Squad
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodFort Totten / Takoma Park
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