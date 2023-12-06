The 3rd Annual Gatsby Showcase Foundation Red Carpet Gala

What: The 3rd Annual Gatsby Showcase Foundation Gala – A Red Carpet Fashion and Luxury Event hosted by actress and designer Lisa Wu will be presented on Saturday, December 9th, at the John F. Kennedy Center by L&B Concepts. It is the most exclusive fashion experience of the season. It will feature high-end designers who will take the stage for The Gatsby Showcase to highlight their designs, raise funds and awareness for local non-profits, honor those who have impacted diverse industries, and donate to local students in need.

The 2023 Gatsby Award Recipients include:

Sergio Hudson – Celebrity designer and founder of Sergio Hudson Collections, will receive the Gatsby Foundation Trailblazer Award (sergiohudson.com, @sergiohudson)

Dr. Trisha Bailey – Billionaire Business Mogul and Philanthropist, will receive the Gatsby Triumph Award (@creatingmyownyes)

Captain James “Jimmy” Kamau – Captain for Kenya Airways and the Director of Kenya operations for Crossing Thresholds, a non-profit organization dedicated to building hope in the Kibera Slum in Kenya, will receive the 2023 Laura Fote Award.

Ann Tripp – Award-winning News Director of WBLS and WLIB Radio, will receive the Gatsby Showcase Legacy in Broadcasting Award. (https://www.wbls.com/talent/ann-tripp (@journalist_ann_tripp)

Greg Lockman – Founder and Chairman Purposeful Living and Giving, Inc., a renowned figure in the healthcare industry, has dedicated his life to improving the well-being of individuals and communities and has been named the esteemed Ambassador for the 2023 Gatsby Showcase.

Date: Saturday, December 9th, 2023

5:30 pm – Press Check In

6:00 pm-7:00 pm: Red Carpet & VIP Reception

7:30 pm – Fashion Show and Awards Show

9:30 pm-11:30 pm – After-Party

Where: John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, 2700 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20566

More Information at www.TheGatsbyShowcase.org

To Purchase Tickets, https://thegatsbyshowcase.org/get-ticket/

Featured Designers for the 2023 Gatsby Showcase Foundation Fashion Show include;

Sergio Hudson, creator and owner of Sergio Hudson Collections, LLC, a Luxury Women’s ready-to-wear label and has designed for First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Amal Clooney, Sergio won the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award.

Michael Johnson of the Silverfox Squad, Owner of JL Michael’s Custom Clothiers www.jlmichaels.com @jl_michaels_llc

Mona Moumen, creator of raMona Design Studio, @ramona.designs, www.ramonadesigns.org

Executive Producers: Laura Fote, CEO of L&B Concepts and The Gatsby

Showcase Foundation and Luxury Event Rental company L&B Concepts will executive produce the show.

Why: The mission of the Gatsby Showcase Foundation is to strengthen, amplify, and sustain innovative partners locally, nationally, and globally that empower historically marginalized, minority, and underrepresented groups. Through social impact investing and fiscal sponsorship, we work in partnership with change-makers from these communities, connecting them to resources to amplify their impact. www.TheGatsbyShowcOriginalse.org

Media Contact: Clarke & Associates, [email protected], 240-476-9643