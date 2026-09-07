In Actually, Nevermind—a collection of sharply observed, funny, and moving original essays—comedian Taylor Tomlinson takes you on a tour of her brain and her shifting opinions about everything from love and relationships, mental health and therapy, religion and sex, food and body image, being the eldest daughter and the only woman in late-night TV, to ghosts, morning people, and more.

Tomlinson will be in conversation with Rachel Martin, the co-creator and host of NPR’s “Wild Card,” an interview game show about life’s biggest questions.