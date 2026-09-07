Taylor Tomlinson
Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Taylor Tomlinson

600 I St NW Washington, DC 20001

Sixth & I Washington, DC

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Taylor Tomlinson in conversation with Rachel Martin at Sixth & I

In Actually, Nevermind—a collection of sharply observed, funny, and moving original essays—comedian Taylor Tomlinson takes you on a tour of her brain and her shifting opinions about everything from love and relationships, mental health and therapy, religion and sex, food and body image, being the eldest daughter and the only woman in late-night TV, to ghosts, morning people, and more.

Tomlinson will be in conversation with Rachel Martin, the co-creator and host of NPR’s “Wild Card,” an interview game show about life’s biggest questions.

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Date

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Sixth & I Washington, DC
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