Takoma Comedy Night: MOTHER of All Comedy Shows

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Busboys and Poets TAKOMAMore details
Get ready to LAUGH! It’s comedy by women and funny for everyone: the MOTHER of All Comedy Shows
Get ready to LAUGH! It’s a great lineup and a fun night out at Busboys and Poets with the MOTHER of All Comedy Shows.
August 13 at 7pm (doors 6:45pm) in the side theater. You can order food during the show or come early to eat beforehand in the main room.
We have an incredible lineup of performers you will LOVE:
Tickets: Grab tickets now or reserve a table for two or four.
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