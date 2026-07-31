Takoma Comedy Night: MOTHER of All Comedy Shows

Get ready to LAUGH! It’s a great lineup and a fun night out at Busboys and Poets with the MOTHER of All Comedy Shows.

August 13 at 7pm (doors 6:45pm) in the side theater. You can order food during the show or come early to eat beforehand in the main room.

We have an incredible lineup of performers you will LOVE:

Heather Joyce

Jani Tillery

Matilda Epstein

Janetta LaShelle

Tickets: Grab tickets now or reserve a table for two or four.