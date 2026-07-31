Takoma Comedy Night: MOTHER of All Comedy Shows
Thursday, August 13, 2026

Takoma Comedy Night: MOTHER of All Comedy Shows

235 Carroll Street Northwest Washington, DC 20012

Busboys and Poets TAKOMA

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About This Event

Get ready to LAUGH! It’s comedy by women and funny for everyone: the MOTHER of All Comedy Shows

Get ready to LAUGH! It’s a great lineup and a fun night out at Busboys and Poets with the MOTHER of All Comedy Shows.

August 13 at 7pm (doors 6:45pm) in the side theater. You can order food during the show or come early to eat beforehand in the main room.

We have an incredible lineup of performers you will LOVE:

  • Heather Joyce
  • Jani Tillery
  • Matilda Epstein
  • Janetta LaShelle

Tickets: Grab tickets now or reserve a table for two or four.

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Date

Thursday, August 13, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Busboys and Poets TAKOMA
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