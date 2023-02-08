Super Bowl LVII Party with Unlimited Beer and Food

Join us on Sunday, February 12 from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM for the big game at Owen’s. With the sound on and nine televisions featuring the game, we’re starting right before kickoff with unlimited draft beer + tasty food from our tavern menu.

For just $54 per guest, you’ll enjoy access to any and all of our 50 drafts as well as garlic bread pizza, wings and sliders all game long! Expect outstanding brews from the likes of Sapwood Cellars, Other Half, Cushwa, Triple Crossing, Bluejacket and so much more!

This promotion will be available from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Super Bowl Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm.