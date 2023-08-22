Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard

3550 S Clark St. Arlington, VA
Arlington

National Gateway II Building

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join Mind Your Body Oasis and National Landing outside of the National Gateway II Building every Sunday from 7 to 8 PM through August 27 for a free sunset yoga class. Focusing on vinyasa sequencing, conscious alignment, breath awareness, meditation and relaxation, each class is infused with musical playlists that inspire movement and contemplation. No experience necessary, just bring a yoga mat, towel, and a bottle of water!

Tags

fitnessNational LandingOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, August 27, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

National Gateway II Building
View Map