Sunset Cinema – Roman Holiday (1953)

Movies are on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Movies begin at 7:30pm .

Limited adirondack chairs are available on a first-come first-served basis starting at 7:00pm . You may bring a blanket or folding chairs to this event.

Closed captions are available upon request. Please see the movie attendant on site or email here to make the request.

This event is family-friendly—all ages are welcome. Dogs on a leash are welcome. You must be 21+ to consume alcohol.

Waterside bar Cantina Bambina serves up cold Pacifico and mixed drinks throughout the movies. Outside drinks are not allowed.

You may bring in food from any Wharf restaurant. Stageside kiosk Union Pie offers hot and fresh pizza throughout the show. Whether you’re craving a Cuban sandwich, a hot and sweet pizza, or chips and guac, our Wharf restaurants have something special for everyone.