Stop being a people-pleaser: High-Performing Women Class

In my many years working with high-performing women, I’ve noticed limiting patterns affecting performance and overall wellness. Some include a lack of self-confidence (e.g., impostor syndrome), putting other people’s needs first, feeling “not enough,” and especially people-pleasing.

Some of these limitations are rooted in the context in which we live. For example, women are constantly expected to meet society’s conflicting demands: practice self-care, spend quality time with family and friends, and be good caregivers. In other words, be extraordinary! How can they feel good enough in an environment demanding more and more from them?

In this 1-hour master class, we will explore the people-pleasing pattern and identify the keys to overcoming it. A people-pleaser has an emotional need to please others, often at the expense of their own needs or desires. Some consequences of this pattern include disconnection from yourself (lack of identity), resentment, unsafe relationships, and burnout.

CLASS CONTENTS

Typical people-pleasing signs.

Being “nice” and social patterns to minimize disapproval.

Roots of people-pleasing behaviors.

Six keys to set boundaries effectively: Discover your values, stop taking responsibility for other people’s reactions, and be clear on your rights, among others.

Before the event, you will receive a Zoom invitation.