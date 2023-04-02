Stage Fright’s Free Easter Monday Late Night Comedy Show

HOP HOP HOP & HA HA HA! Stage Fright RETURNS with a HOPTASTIC (non-denominational) Easter Monday show! We’ll be slinging jokes and cracking eggs — pulling comedic rabbits out of our silly little clown hats.

Stage Fright is a late night alt comedy show run by local DC Comedians Justine Morris and Anthony Madalone. Stage Fright is a new kind of comedy show – a show that embraces silly, chaotic antics and strives to push the boundaries of a “normal” show. Comedians on stage will conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).

