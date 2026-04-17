Spring Jazz Soirée feat. The Hot Toddies

Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and spring elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated garden party at a mansion in Georgetown!

Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and springtime elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated jazz garden party at a mansion featuring live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES. Dress to impress for an evening of sparkling wine and cocktails, dancing, garden conversations, and new friends.

Features:

– Live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES, on tour from NYC and available for one night only in this private event!

– Party inside and (weather-permitting) in the garden of a gorgeous Georgetown mansion, steps away from the Washington National Cathedral (not available to the public, but famous for hosting parties for Supreme Court justices)

– Free-flowing champagne and cocktails, with small bites

– Photo booths and a photographer to capture the memories