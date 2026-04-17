Spring Jazz Soirée feat. The Hot Toddies
Friday, April 24, 2026

Spring Jazz Soirée feat. The Hot Toddies

Georgetown, District of Columbia, US
Georgetown

Private Mansion in Georgetown

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$50

About This Event

Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and spring elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated garden party at a mansion in Georgetown!

Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and springtime elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated jazz garden party at a mansion featuring live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES. Dress to impress for an evening of sparkling wine and cocktails, dancing, garden conversations, and new friends.

Features:

– Live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES, on tour from NYC and available for one night only in this private event!

– Party inside and (weather-permitting) in the garden of a gorgeous Georgetown mansion, steps away from the Washington National Cathedral (not available to the public, but famous for hosting parties for Supreme Court justices)

– Free-flowing champagne and cocktails, with small bites

– Photo booths and a photographer to capture the memories

Tags

Food + DrinkJazzLive Music

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 24, 2026 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

Private Mansion in Georgetown
View Map