Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Spring Jazz Soirée feat. The Hot Toddies
Private Mansion in GeorgetownMore details
About This Event
Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and spring elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated garden party at a mansion in Georgetown!
Prepare for a luxurious evening of jazz and springtime elegance at the Spring Jazz Soirée: an elevated jazz garden party at a mansion featuring live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES. Dress to impress for an evening of sparkling wine and cocktails, dancing, garden conversations, and new friends.
Features:
– Live jazz music by THE HOT TODDIES, on tour from NYC and available for one night only in this private event!
– Party inside and (weather-permitting) in the garden of a gorgeous Georgetown mansion, steps away from the Washington National Cathedral (not available to the public, but famous for hosting parties for Supreme Court justices)
– Free-flowing champagne and cocktails, with small bites
– Photo booths and a photographer to capture the memories
InterestsFood + Drink, Jazz, Live Music
NeighborhoodGeorgetown
Share with friends