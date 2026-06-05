Spain at the Birth of the United States by Paco Roca

On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain in Washington, DC has commissioned the design of a mural to Spanish comics artist and illustrator Paco Roca. Situated in the historic neighborhood of Georgetown, the mural highlights Spain’s contribution to the American Revolutionary War and to the origins of the United States.

This work offers a concise and inclusive perspective on the birth of the United States, linking the drafting of the Declaration of Independence with the broader international context of the Revolutionary War. At its center, Bernardo de Gálvez represents Spain’s contribution, while the final part of the composition connects this shared history with the diversity of contemporary Washington, DC. It reflects a shared history rooted in cooperation, diversity, and common democratic values.

Conceived as a gift from Spain to Washington, DC, and the United States, the mural is intended to remain on public display beyond 2026.