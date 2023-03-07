Artist & Curator Talk: Main & Lab Galleries: FREEDOM & Soft Skills

The exhibit is part of PG County’s Curatorial Development Program. It includes artworks by 3 women artists: Artise Fletcher, Annie Broderick, and Olivia Tripp-Morrow, whose works focus on the materiality of fibers/textiles and their capacity to hold bodily memories as well as breaking through patterns of oppression

Soft Tissues amplifies the worth and influence of textiles in contemporary art, championing artists that subvert materials and forms that have historically faced gendered marginalization, to create deeply personal artworks and promote textiles as an enduring instrument for storytelling, memory, and self-preservation. – Curator, Fabiola R. Delgado